RNAQ shared that his godfather, Osei Kwame Despite, told him wealth only comes to those who are capable of handling it, a message that stayed with him long after their meeting

He explained that the advice pushed him to stay bold and calm, even in uncertain situations, trusting that whatever comes his way is something he can manage

The businessman added that the words gave him a new sense of confidence, helping him carry his responsibilities without fear while remaining focused on his journey

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has shared a personal moment involving his godfather, Osei Kwame Despite, that has shaped how he handles success and pressure.

RNAQ recounts powerful wealth advice from godfather Osei Kwame Despite. Image credit: RNAQ, Despite1

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on The Delay Show, RNAQ opened up about a visit he paid to the media mogul at his residence.

According to him, what started as a simple conversation turned into a powerful life lesson that has stayed with him ever since.

Kwame Despite shared some advice with RNAQ

Recounting the moment, RNAQ said Despite looked at him and shared a message that immediately changed his perspective on wealth.

He said:

“He told me, God does not give wealth to anyone who cannot carry it; the fact that you have been given this level of wealth means you are capable of handling it.”

The statement, he explained, went beyond money. For him, it was about responsibility, pressure, and the expectations that come with success.

Despite being encouraged to remain bold and courageous, assuring him that whatever challenges come with his journey are not beyond him.

RNAQ noted that those words gave him a deep sense of calm.

Despite alerted RNAQ about the obstacles ahead

Instead of worrying about what could go wrong, he began to trust the process and his own ability to navigate difficult situations.

“He made me understand that I should be expectant of whatever will happen and believe that I can handle it.”

RNAQ was added during the interview. “And truly, I am okay, I am calm.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

The businessman’s reflection has since sparked conversations online, with many people relating to the message about growth, responsibility, and faith. For some, it was a reminder that success often comes with pressure, but also with the capacity to manage it.

RNAQ’s journey, like many self-made entrepreneurs, continues to draw attention, but moments like this offer a glimpse into the mindset behind his rise.

And for him, that quiet conversation with Despite remains a guiding principle as he moves forward.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye cruises through Accra in his $4m Bugatti Chiron amid backlash over his divorce settlement. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye

Source: UGC

RNAQ cruised in a $4m Bugatti Chiron

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked outrage after being spotted cruising in a luxury Bugatti Chiron following his controversial divorce settlement.

His public appearance comes after a ruling many criticised as unfair to his ex-wife, fuelling fresh debate online among netizens following the case.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some questioning his lifestyle and wondering how he could feel proud over the treatment of his ex-wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh