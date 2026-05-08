A Ghanaian mother shared the one characteristic her sons-in-law must possess before she agrees for them to marry her daughters

The woman explained that she does not want her daughters to suffer as much as she did for marrying a poor man, hence her decision

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian mother has shared the one criterion her potential sons-in-law must possess before she approves a marriage between them and her daughters.

The elderly woman gave reasons for her decision and insisted that nothing would make her change her mind.

A Ghanaian mother shares her one criterion that must be met before she gives her daughter's hand in marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the woman said that her experience of settling with a financially unstable man who could not support their three children is the reason she will not approve a similar marriage for her daughters.

The woman stated that she did all kinds of jobs to take care of her children, including those she thought were demeaning.

"The person I settled down with was a poor man. He did not help me. He did not take care of the three children. He left the entire burden on me, so I really suffered to take care of them till they all travelled abroad."

"So I will not watch my daughters go through similar situations. I will not let my daughter marry a poor man," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to mum's son-in-law specs

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@AwuahTees said:

"Advice for my fellow ladies…please make sure you are economically sound before giving birth to a particular number of kids…always have in mind that if there’s a divorce or the man passes, you will be able to take care of yourself and the kids comfortably."

@ViewOnes7 wrote:

"The question is, does her daughter merit marrying a rich man? What is on her daughter that will attract a rich man? Does she think rich people want to marry into poverty?"

@Saviola39460348 said:

"These are mothers who won’t invest in their kids but rather want other parents to invest in their kids to come and marry their poor kids. Mind you, the rich won’t marry poor girls."

@MediaHeadline wrote:

"The fact that she knew he was poor and still married him, expecting him to be able to take care of them, says a lot about her."

@SON_OF_SENSAU said:

"It is simple, we are not marrying poor women, either she should be able to provide for herself and her family first, so when we marry her, we know it's just her and the kids we need to deal with, not her family. Marrying a woman like this daughter, she will want to put all her burden on you."

@GenModAfro wrote:

"Instead of telling your daughters to work hard and be successful themselves, no wonder all these women are entitled. Why do women think there is an abundance of rich men? And how will you know your daughters are any rich man’s preference?"

Source: YEN.com.gh