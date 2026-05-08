Real Madrid confirmed action has been taken against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni after their training-ground fight

Reports claimed Valverde was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury during the altercation

The incident comes just days before El Clásico against FC Barcelona amid growing dressing-room tensions

Real Madrid have confirmed the punishment handed to Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni after the pair were involved in a dramatic training-ground altercation.

The disagreement between the two teammates reportedly continued over two days before turning physical.

Real Madrid make punishment decision on Valverde and Tchouaméni after dressing-room fight

Source: Getty Images

Reports claimed Valverde suffered a small cut and was taken to hospital after hitting his head and briefly losing consciousness.

The incident has become the major talking point ahead of the crucial El Clásico clash against FC Barcelona, who can secure the La Liga title with victory on Sunday.

For the first time, Real Madrid officially addressed the controversy and confirmed that both players were fined €500,000 after apologising to each other, the club and their teammates.

The 15-time European champions are also believed to have held an emergency meeting after the situation escalated.

A club statement read:

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the events that led to the disciplinary proceedings initiated yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case.

“During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other.

“Furthermore, they extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

“Under these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thereby concluding the corresponding internal procedures.”

Real Madrid make punishment decision on Valverde and Tchouaméni after dressing room fight

Source: Getty Images

Tensions at the club are reportedly being made worse by growing concerns over manager Álvaro Arbeloa, with reports suggesting as many as six players are no longer speaking to the Spanish coach.

Defender Álvaro Carreras also released a statement earlier this week after an alleged clash with teammate Antonio Rüdiger.

“In recent days, certain insinuations and comments about me have emerged that do not correspond to reality,” Carreras said.

He added:

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.”

The situation is far from ideal preparation for Real Madrid ahead of their trip to Barcelona this weekend. Any dropped points at the Camp Nou would hand their biggest rivals the La Liga title.

Meanwhile, Mbappé has also faced criticism after being seen travelling with actress Ester Expósito despite currently being sidelined through injury.

Reports further claimed that more than 32 million fans had signed a petition calling for Mbappé to leave the club.

Mbappe, Vinicius against Klopp's appointment

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jürgen Klopp’s potential appointment as Real Madrid manager has met internal resistance, with some senior players unconvinced by the move.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are among those said to have reservations about him taking charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Source: YEN.com.gh