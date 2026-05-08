Asamoah Gyan has finally broken his silence on Otto Addo, weeks after the coach was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Black Stars

Addo’s dismissal followed consecutive defeats to Austria and Germany in late March, results that intensified pressure on the former manager

Ghana has since turned the page by appointing Carlos Queiroz on a short-term deal as the Black Stars begin preparations for the 2026 World Cup

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Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has finally spoken about the dismissal of Otto Addo as Ghana coach, insisting the former trainer did the best he could under difficult circumstances.

Addo’s second spell with the Black Stars ended abruptly after a string of poor results, but Gyan believes the criticism directed at the former Borussia Dortmund assistant should be viewed in context.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Otto Addo's dismissal as head coach of the Black Stars. Photos by Ezra Shaw and Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan breaks silence on Otto Addo

Speaking on Channel One, the former Ghana striker defended Addo’s efforts and stressed that the coach worked with the squad available to him.

“For me, he did what he had to do. The calibre of players he had, he had to use them,” he said.

Public frustration around Addo intensified after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a painful setback for a country with such rich football history.

The Black Stars also struggled during the March international break, losing heavily to Austria before suffering another defeat against Germany.

According to the Olympics, those results ultimately proved costly for the former coach.

Gyan admitted supporters had every right to feel disappointed, especially after Ghana missed out on AFCON qualification.

“People were very disappointed when we didn’t qualify to the AFCON. So that mark was already there and it got to a time the friendly games were also part of it, we weren’t getting the results that we should get,” he stated.

Still, the ex-captain maintained that football can be unforgiving for managers, regardless of their quality.

“It happens everywhere. You can be the best coach in the world, but when results are not coming the way people want, they can take a decision. It doesn’t mean you are a bad coach,” he said.

Despite the criticism surrounding Addo’s reign, Gyan pointed out that the coach still achieved one major target by guiding Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Although we didn’t qualify for the AFCON, he was able to qualify the team to the World Cup,” Gyan added.

Carlos Queiroz takes over from Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz begins new Black Stars era

The Ghana Football Association moved swiftly after dismissing Addo, appointing Carlos Queiroz on a short-term deal ahead of the World Cup.

The experienced Portuguese manager has already started work and recently named his first squad for Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Mexico on May 22.

Queiroz is also expected to oversee another test against Wales before Ghana heads into the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to FIFA, the Black Stars have been drawn in a difficult group alongside England, Croatia and Panama, with Ghana opening their campaign against Panama on June 18.

For now, attention has shifted toward the future, but Gyan’s comments offer a reminder that Addo’s time in charge was not without positives, even if it ultimately ended in disappointment.

Queiroz sends heartfelt message to Otto Addo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz sent a heartfelt message to Otto Addo after succeeding him as coach of Ghana.

The experienced tactician acknowledged Addo’s efforts before he was relieved of his duties.

Source: YEN.com.gh