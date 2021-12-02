Popular Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, is really having the best time in her life at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The star actress is currently in Turkey and she has been flooding social media with photos from her trip.

In the latest 10 photos she released, Salma Mumin was captured in a restaurant feasting herself.

Salma Mumin: 10 photos of the star actress chilling in Turkey draw reaction (Photo credit: Salma Mumin/Instagram)

Source: UGC

From the photos, she was enjoying various kinds of dishes as she looked into the camera.

She then posed for the camera while enjoying herself with a friend.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She wrote, "Feasting….."

Fans reaction:

glittznailsgh

"Any money wey I get like this, na enjoyment.. no worry about my future, my future no dey go anywhere."

kantebrahima688:

"So beautiful ❤️ so Clean."

aminuenglish

"U see the pressure u been giving too the young girls in Ghana."

collins.yeboah.566148

"Some bory in popi in money you Dey spend like that."

media_tycoon

"Natural beauty over make-up."

Joe Mettle Ventures into Acting; Video of His 1st Movie Pops up

Popular award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist, Joe Mettle, has added acting to his established music background as he makes his acting debut in a new movie titled 'Happy Surprise'.

The movie has a diverse cast ranging from TV hosts like Amanda Jesse to Paulina Oduro as well as known movie stars like Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, Adjettey Annan, Prince David Osei to mention but a few.

Actress Martha Ankomah wrote and produced this body of work and had Joe Mettle take on a role that is totally different to his line of work.

In a tailer post by Martha sighted by YEN.comgh, Joe Mettle is seen playing a doctor in the white medical coat with a stethoscope around his neck as he attends to patients in the video.

From the snippet alone you can clearly see Joe Mettle is talented as he executes his role.

Afia Adutwumwaa: UTV's presenter drops no makeup photos; fans shout

UTV presenter, Afia Adutwumaa, has surprised her fans on social media with natural beauty.

The renowned broadcaster has released no makeup photos of herself and fans can't stop talking about it.

Afia Adutwumaa has been always been appearing on TV wearing makeup but not this time.

Source: Yen.com.gh