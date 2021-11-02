A Ghanaian man by name Charles is seeking the hand of Berla Mundi in marriage

A young Ghanaian man is offering to pay an amount of $100,000 to anyone who is able to convince Berla Mundi to marry him.

He is willing to part with that huge amount if the person is successful in getting the TV3 presenter to accept his proposal.

This is contained in a leaked WhatsApp message sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ameyaw Debrah.

A collage of Berla Mundi. Photo credit: @berlamundi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the chat, the man, whose identity has been hidden, professed strong love for Berla and his desire to have her as his wife.

Reaction

The post has triggered massive reactions from fans and Berla Mundi herself.

To show that she is not interested, she wrote that: "Berla Mundi left the group":

berlamundi: "Berla Mundi left the group."

Other people commented and wish Ameyaw would link them to Charles for marriage.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mizz_esi: "Uncle I’m here, you can give me to him"

iamosafodaniel: "U get big contract oo."

therealniikotey: "Eeeiiii how true is this?."

thekojoyankson: "What exactly is cheap side?"

naa_ashorkor_: "berlamundi ei eei eii ."

Throwback photo from Achimota School

Source: Yen.com.gh