A man made his wife's birthday celebration a special one as he rocked her while performing Mr Eazi's Skintight song

In a very short video, the man handled the microphone with much swagger as if he was a paid performing artiste

Many who reacted to the video praised the couple's love, saying it is the kind of relationship they want

A man and his wife have served an amazing couple goal in a video that has become so popular on Instagram.

In a clip shot by @cinematicsng, the husband who is relatively old, handled a microphone like a pop star as he performed Mr Eazi's banger, Skintight to his wife.

Many people praised the old man's energy, saying he looks healthy. Photo source: @cinematicsng

Sweet love

The woman played along well as she danced like she is his vixen in a live performance show. Singing every word of the song correctly, the husband celebrated the woman's birthday.

Party guests at the ceremony watched on in amazement as the man sang and danced. It was a complete performance. Never has a public display of affection been this beautiful.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 400,000 times with thousands of comments when it was reshared by Linda Ikeji's blog on Instagram.

Below are some of the reactions:

omowunmiak said:

"First of all those knees. Then he gat no “back” issues too. Healthy! Pray you can do this at his age. Even Madam cannot do that leg move."

shemisjewelry said:

"Retired guyman."

city_of_urhobo_ said:

"All this things nor matter for heaven. Make nobody tension me abeg."

vitaminkitchenng said:

"See me smiling, this is so cute to watch."

ify_autos said:

"So lovely!!.He doesn’t eat Pounded yam."

realjudithdavid said:

"This is the kind of somebody's son I'm looking for."

carmatsandaccessories said:

"Chai see how I'm blushing on their behalf. I'm a romantic sha."

Old couple enjoyed themselves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an old couple gave people much to talk about as they had a good time in their parlour, dancing to Larry Gaga's Egedege song.

In a video shared by YabaLeftOnline, the father and mother danced in the presence of their children as one of their kids just could not help laughing.

Their moves are near hilarious. At a point during their celebration of love, the woman turned her backside towards her husband and started twerking.

