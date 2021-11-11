Shatta Wale breaks his silence on why he rendered an apology to the IGP

The dancehall artist addressed some of the stereotypes artists deal with to the IGP

Shatta Wale was seen in an earlier video in a fit of rage following an altercation with an officer

Ghana's dancehall king, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah has finally explained why he knelt to beg the Inspector General of Police, Dr Dampare during his meeting with the creative arts industry.

In an interview he granted Adom TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the embattled musician gave an account of the reasons for his actions which disrupted the meeting with the IGP.

Shatta Wale, in his response, said he pleaded with the IGP to allow the artistes to live their lives and be true to themselves.

Photos of Shatta Wale and IGP Dampare. Source: Instagram/@fillaboydotcom, @adomtv

During his apology, the Freedom hitmaker passionately explained saying creatives and the youth should generally be allowed to freely express their artistic selves without being judged or stereotyped.

" Shatta is a musician but when I dress like this to a place someone will see me and say he is a rascal boy meanwhile I have properties. I am taking care of people, we are paying school fees, we doing orphanage home programs, and a whole lot but because of the way I Iook someone will think I'm not serious", Shatta wale stated.

He also called on the older generation to give equal respect to the young ones and put away our primitive cultural perceptions to allow people to freely express themselves.

Shatta Wale yells at Police Headquarters during meeting with creative industry

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale reportedly walked out of a meeting between the Ghana Police Service and the creative arts industry.

According to a Starr FM video, Shatta Wale walked out of the meeting for what he described as unfair treatment.

The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, called for a meeting with the creative arts industry to engage them on how they can collaborate to work together.

Shatta Wale apologises for walking out of meeting with police

The dancehall artiste however was spotted in a video apologizing for disrupting the meeting at the Police Headquarters.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was seen in the midst of some people including Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye.

The Ayoo hitmaker, in the video, was seen going on his knees in front of Kofi Boakye following an issue that caused his (Wale) phone to be seized.

