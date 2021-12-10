Blogger Ameyaw Debrah has spoken on Shatta Wale's new business Shaxi

He applauded the musician and commented on the benefit of the new business to his brand

Shatta Wale already have some businesses to his brand, including Reign

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the news of Dancehall musician Shatta Wale launching a new business, Shaxi.

Shatta Wale launched the ride-hailing App on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Accra with some other celebrities and businessmen in attendance.

Many have lauded this initiative, and are proud of Shatta Wale for it.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah was full of praise for Shatta Wale and said launching the Shaxi business was a good personal achievement for Shatta Wale.

He revealed that there are rumours going around that the Shaxi Business is not really owned by Shatta Wale and that he is just fronting it.

According to Ameyaw, whether Shatta owns the business or he is only fronting it, it is still a thing for his brand and business.

He noted that the initiative would not necessarily have any direct impact or benefit on the industry because it is solely a personal thing for the musician.

Nana Aba Anamoah supports Shaxi

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has revealed that Nana Aba Anamoah has bought two brand new cars to support his Shaxi business.

He purposely made the post to thank the GHOne TV manager for the support and asked for God’s blessings for her.

Shatta Wale disclosed that he really appreciated Nana Aba’s kind gesture and fans have praised her.

