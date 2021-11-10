Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has reportedly walked out of a meeting between the Ghana Police Service and the creative arts industry.

According to a Starr FM video, Shatta Wale walked out of the meeting for what he described as unfair treatment.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen confronting some police officers about his problem.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

He was heard complaining that a police officer tried to question him for bringing out his phone whereas many others were doing the same.

"I have come here, I'm sitting down. People are taking out their phones. Me alone took off my phone, some policeman wanted to stop men."

Source: Yen News