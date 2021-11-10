Shatta Wale was made to render an apology to the IGP for disrupting his meeting at the Police Headquarters

The Freedom hitmaker was reported to have yelled at the police after his phone was seized

He was dragged out of the meeting for his unruly behaviour

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been spotted in a video apologizing for disrupting a meeting at the Police Headquarters.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was seen in the midst of some people including Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye.

The Ayoo hitmaker, in the video, was seen going on his knees in front of Kofi Boakye following an issue that caused his (Wale) phone to be seized.

Shatta Wale apologises to police chiefs.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale was made to express regret to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Dampare, for his uproar during the creative arts meeting with the police at the Police Headquarters.

Shatta Wale stages a walkout after his phone was reportedly seized

The outspoken dancehall star is reported to have walked out of the meeting for what he described as unfair treatment.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was seen bitterly facing up some police officers about his sentiments.

He complained about particularly being questioned by a police officer for pulling out his phone when other celebrities had been allowed to use theirs.

The artiste was dragged out of the meeting by some police officers after he yelled at the Police boss over the seizure of his phone.

The report also suggested that Bulldog, A-Plus, Lord Quaye and others intervened to calm the situation while pleading with COP Nathan Kofi Boakye to let the matter go.

