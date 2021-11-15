Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have opened their new mansion with a grand housewarming party.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The party was held at the new house which is located in the East Legon Hills area in Accra on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Videos from the party show it was a big occasion with many friends and colleagues of the couple coming through to have fun with them.

Fella and Medikal have opened their new mansion with a party Photo source: @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

Among the notable faces were Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Joey B.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the best videos from the party.

1. A look at the new house with its swimmin pool:

Source: Yen