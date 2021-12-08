Medikal and Shatta Wale were spotted filling their tummies with a sumptuous meal

The duo was surrounded by some people who were seen seated that their table

Medikal and Shatta Wale were in court earlier that day over their pending cases

Ghanaian musicians Medikal and Shatta Wale's newfound 'bromance' keeps getting more tight as the days go by following their constant company keeping.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was seen enjoying heavy fufu and light soup with assorted accompaniments.

They had visited a popular eatery in East Legon known as The Tree Under to enjoy homemade fufu with soup.

The two award-winning musicians were spotted eating together in a huge earthenware bowl known locally as 'asanka'.

They were in the company of some friends and members of their management teams as they enjoyed the Ghanaian meal.

The two music stars were in court on December 7, 2021, over their individual cases which are still pending finality.

Medikal is in court for brandishing a gun, recording it and posting it on social media. He was arrested and subsequently placed in prison custody.

Shatta Wale on the other hand is in for staging a shooting and claiming he had been hospitalized after he was attacked by unknown assailants.

It turned out that Shatta Wale had made up the shooting stunt after a prophet reportedly said that he (Shatta) was going to be shot on a particular date.

The Accra Circuit Court 4 adjourned the cases involving the state and dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale, and Samuel Frimpong also known as Medikal, to January 25, 2022.

