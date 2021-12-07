More Suspense as Shatta Wale, Medikal Case Adjourned Again

Shatta Wale and Medikal's court case adjourned to January 25, 2022

Multiple award-winning artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, and Hip pop musician Samuel Frimpong widely known as Medikal's court case adjourned to January 25, 2022.

The three associates of the Shatta Wale which includes his PA Nana Dope were not also left out.

The Lawyers of the two embattled musicians pleaded to the court to do the artists the honor to be with their families this festive season and also make appearances at shows abroad as this Christmas period is event packed for them.

Emmanuel Essando, the presiding judge after hearing both parties, adjourned the case to next year, January 25, 2022.

The Ayoo hitmaker was brought before the court for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic after deliberately sharing a post with his accomplices that suggested that he had been shot.

Shatta Wale turned himself in on October 19, when the police declared him as a wanted individual following the hoax he fabricated

Medikal on the other hand was arrested for brandishing a weapon on social media. The La Hustle rapper was also charged for unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

The two pleaded not guilty to their respective charges after making their first appearances in court, the court refused them bail.

Shatta Wale and Medikal reappeared before the court on Tuesday, October 26, the adjudicator granted them a ¢100,000 bail each.

