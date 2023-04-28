Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahoufedua has launched a fresh attack on Patapaa, dragging his wife into it

The actor insinuated that Patapaa married Liha Miller because he couldn't get any Ghanaian girl to accept him

According to Sumsum, Patapaa was too unattractive that only a foreigner would agree to marry him

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahoufedua disclosed that he was frightened the first time he met Patapaa.

He said the musician's looks shocked him, but he wasn't surprised Patapaa married a white woman.

The 'One Corner' hitmaker tied the knot with his German sweetheart Liha Miller in Agona Swedru. The plush event was attended by many celebrities and well wishers.

Sumsum Ahoufe (Left), Patapaa loved up with his German wife, Liha Miller (Middle) Image credit: Hitz FM @patapaa_amisty @sumsum_ahoufedua

Source: Instagram

Sumsum and Patapaa are known to be friends who started the industry together. Along the line, Sumsum came out with deep revelations that threatened their friendship.

His latest interview on Original Trends may shake the foundations of their friendship further. Sumsum alleged that no woman in Ghana wanted Patapaa because of his looks. He added that this was why Liha Miller is the musician's wife.

The first time I met Patapaa, I was afraid. He looked scary. He used to be ugly, but now he's handsome. No girl wanted to be with Patapaa. But you know that white people are interested in weird things.

I thought I was ugly until I met Patapaa. I just thanked God and prayed for him to live long. Because in this life, you need someone uglier than you.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Sumsum, say he is better looking than Patapaa and Lil Win

Patricia Bonsu commented:

But it's true.

Shadrack Agyare replied:

Eiii wo y3 sure? Lil Win against Sunsum.

Deborah Diamond Gh said:

Wei!

Source: YEN.com.gh