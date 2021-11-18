Davido has sent an appeal to some Ghanaian musicians to send him money for his birthday

He was seen mentioning the names of some popular entertainers including Shatta Wale

The Nigerian star celebrated his birthday on November 17 and received millions in cash as gift from many people

A video showing Nigerian entertainer, David Adedeji Adeleke famed as Davido, asking some of his Ghanaian friends to send him money has popped up on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the If hitmaker was seen standing inside a plush apartment with some friends when he made the wish.

According to the artiste, he was calling on all his friends to send him at least GHC15,000 if they valued his friendship.

Photos of Medikal, Davido and Stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

The singer started his appeal from his own country and within hours, he had received millions of Naira in an account he had just opened.

Following the massive show of love from his own countrymen, Davido turned his sights to friends in Nigeria's sister country, Ghana, to also show him some love.

The Fem crooner looked through his Ghanaian friends' list and called out Stonebwoy with whom he sang Activate, Edem, Darko Vibes, Medikal and Shatta Wale to also do him the honours of sending cash.

When it got to the turn of Shatta Wale, Davido hesitated a bit but managed to mention the Taking Over hitmaker's name to demand his birthday gift.

Davido indicated that he had already received millions from his friends who he said were loyal to him because he had been loyal to them at some point.

In Ghana, it is only Medikal who has sent money to the Nigerian artiste.

The AMG Business member sent in a little over GHC6k to the Nigerian and indicated that Davido deserved a mansion in Ghana.

