Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes with the winner, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, garnering 394

Abronye's wife, Portia Acheampong, also lost woefully polling an abysmal six votes

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has failed in his bid to become a parliamentarian.

Nyantakyi lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) parliamentary primary held in the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 12, 2024.

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Abronye's wife were beaten by Kwabena Boateng in the Ejisu NPP primary Photo source: Oyerepa FM

Source: Instagram

The former GFA boss lost woefully to Lawyer Kwabena Boateng. He polled 35 votes against Boateng's 394.

Another notable loser was Lawyer Portia Acheampong, wife of Bono Region NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, who only got six votes.

Helina Mensah (302 votes), Maame Yaa Aboagye (229 votes), Dr Evans Duah (61 votes), Aaron Duah (2 Votes), Karikari Mensah (2 votes), and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah Boaitey a.k.a. Ejisu Broni (0 votes) were the other contestants.

Below are the provisional results as shared by Asempa FM's Osei Bonsu:

Source: YEN.com.gh