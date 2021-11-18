Joselyn Dumas: Pretty GH actress turns heads with 3 stunning photos

Joselyn Dumas has wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty

The actress was seen rocking a red dress which saw her glowing like the sun

Joelyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a set of photos she released on her social media handle.

In her latest post on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what looked like an event.

She was seen wearing a red outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile.

Photos of Joselyn Dumas. Source: Instagram/@joselyn_dumas

Source: Original

The Adams Apples actress complemented her looks with a black handbag and matching colour of high heels.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"on top of the day.……… Thank You"

Many fans react to the beautiful photos of the ever-radiant actress

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise words as they admired the photos.

nana_abigail_92 wrote:

"So pretty"

nephie_alcy commented:

"Fine wine"

_prettyama couldn't have described the photo any better:

"Lady in red"

moxlegh seconded the motion:

"U dazzling in that red dress"

gaiseyeliz900 summed it up with her comment:

"Wow lady in Red STUNNING"

seun_2576 also noted:

"Beautifully made"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those who are following her.

Lady in orange - Sandra Ankobiah dazzles in 5 beautiful photos; fans react

Speaking about spectacular photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and brand influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, has once again turned heads online with her sassy photos which she dropped on her IG handle.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Ankobiah, she was spotted dazzling in what looked like an orange outfit with a bag to match.

She complimented her outfit and bag with the same colour of handbag and expensive-looking Chanel earrings.

Source: Yen Ghana