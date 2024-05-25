Black Stars player Thomas Partey proposed to his girlfriend Janine Mackson about five days after Arsenal lost the Premier League race to rivals Manchester City

The London-based model shared lovely pictures of the proposal on her Instagram stories and also showed off her diamond ring

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the couple, while many others gushed over the romantic set-up at the beachside

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey is finally off the market after proposing to his baby mama, Janine Mackson, on Friday, May 24, 2024, while on vacation abroad.

Partey Proposes to his baby mama, Janine Mackson, on vacation.

Thomas Partey proposed to his baby mama, Janine Mackson

The defensive midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal went on his knee to ask the London-based model to be his wife in a romantic beach setting.

Janine Mackson took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the proposal, and she showed off her engagement ring.

The mother of one also showed the lovely dinner set up at the beachside, where they had a lovely time after the proposal.

The proposal comes about five days after Arsenal lost the Premier League title to Manchester City, making the club secure the title four times in a row.

Below are photos of Thomas Partey's marriage proposal to his baby mama, Janine Mackson, while on vacation abroad.

Reactions as Thomas Partey proposed to his baby mama Janine Mackson

Congratulatory messages poured in for Thomas Partey and his fiancée Janine Mackson as they moved their relationship a step closer to marriage.

Below are some of the lovely messages for the couple after the proposal pictures surfaced online:

@KTB37033674 said:

Congratulations Teye Partey…now that you’ve found love, leave the headmistresses and school teachers alone. Stay well, and God Bless u.

@ayussdollar1988 said:

Congratulations to him . So now he is not a Muslim again, or what?

@JackiMajestical said:

I pray she into him with clean heart…Cos we know what these girls are capable of doing.

@Nanakwa19916565 said:

I wish he should’ve married a Ghanaian woman.

@FancyDiMaria_ said:

Thomas Partey is now engaged to his partner, Janine Mackson W’oy3 b33ma

Below is a photo of Janine Mackson showing off her engagement ring.

Janine Mackson showing off her ring.

Below is a photo of the lovely romantic dinner after the proposal.

The lovely romantic dinner after the proposal.

Below is a lovely picture of Thomas Partey proposing to his baby mama, Janine Mackson.

Partey proposing to his baby mama, Janine Mackson.

