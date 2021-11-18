Benedicta Gafah has dazzled in yet a new photo which she shared on her social media handle

The actress was seen wearing a a pair of short jeans shorts under a white long-sleeved shirt as she posed for the camera

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page which is currently generating massive traffic.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved shirt over faded jeans short.

The pretty actress was standing in what looked like her plush living room as she posed for the camera.

She was seen posing in front of her photos that were hanging on the wall and others in frames leaning against the wall on the floor.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: Instagram/@empressdictabee

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"You turned out to be the best thing I ever had".

Fans of the pretty actress react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

TV personality cookieteegh borrowed the words of Evangelist Mama Pat:

"Abooooooooozege!!!!!!!!!!"

gigil_dearberry also wrote:

"Looking gorgeous"

aanane741 commented:

"So nice"

abena5210 noted:

"Eiii ds lady ure glowing.paaa make u gv us some of ur businesses to do"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

Joselyn Dumas: Pretty GH actress turns heads with 3 stunning photos

Speaking about photos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a set of photos she released on her social media handle.

In her latest post on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what looked like an event.

She was seen wearing a red outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile.

Source: Yen