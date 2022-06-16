Joyce Blessing's management has released a statement on a video of the gospel singer in a seemingly drunken state as she confessed love for a man

The commentary on the video was that Blessing had taken to alcohol after being ditched by a man she left her husband for

But the management explained that the clip is an old one which was recorded for her husband some time ago

The management of gospel singer Joyce Blessing has reacted to a viral video of their artiste taking alcohol and acting drunk while confessing her love for a man.

According to the management of the Unbreakable singer, the video is an old clip which must be disregarded by the public.

Joyce Blessing's management has spoken on her viral video Photo source: @unbreakablejb1

Joyce Blessing 's 'drunk' video

The video was published on social media by repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, during a Facebook live video.

It shows the gospel singer gulping down the content of an alcoholic wine bottle while saying this is red wine and professing love for her man.

While it is not clear when this video was recorded, Agradaa claimed Joyce Blessing had been left heartbroken after realising that her boyfriend also had another lover.

She added that Blessing had gone to visit the boyfriend but met his lover who beat her up. It was out of her pain that she went to drink and record the video to be sent to the guy.

But the video found its way to who Agradaa stated that the guy in question was the same person who Blessing left her husband for.

Joyce Blessing's management reacts

But in a statement which has been shared on Blessing's Instagram page, the singer's management explained that the video is a private message she sent to her husband which has been spun to look otherwise.

"This video is, first of all, an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly."

For Blessing's management, the spin put on the video was to place the singer in a bad light and jeopardize her reputation.

"It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation."

Joyce Blessing and husband's marital troubles

Joyce Blessing had been married to music producer Dave Joy who was also acting as her manager but their marriage fell apart in 2020.

In what ended up as a bitter breakup, the two got involved in an altercation over the custody of the three children from the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh