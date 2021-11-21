Shatta Bandle has offered to give Davido a loan for his birthday

The self-acclaimed billionaire made his offer during a facetime call with Davido

Davido has announced handing out his birthday cash contribution to charity

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian billionaire, Shatta Bandle, in fulfilment of Davido’s planned birthday contribution promised to give Davido a large sum of money as a loan.

Shatta Bandle's loan offer follows Davido's jovial quest asking his supporters and friends to send him some money to mark his birthday.

The famous diminutive socialite was seen in a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh engaging Davido in a FaceTime call at an undisclosed location.

In the video, Shatta Bandle, who is known for his hilarious claims asserted “You want to take a loan” and laughed at Davido but failed to mention the amount of money he can offer.

Davido has now received over 200 million naira for his birthday contribution from both Ghanaian and Nigerian artists who he publicly called out and even those he did not mention.

The Jowo singer, who is also known for his great charitable works, has announced that he will disburse the money to orphanages across Nigeria.

Davido has turned 29, and it looks like a public holiday already with friends and fans celebrating his plus-one. Although a small ceremony, Davido's friends and some of his crew members turned up for him. The singer shared photos and videos from his birthday party which happened in Dubai on his Instagram page.

Davido was formally dressed in a lovely outfit as he and his friends shut down a restaurant for his celebration.

There is no doubt that the father of three was happy as he was just beaming with smiles.

