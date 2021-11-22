Journalist Albert has called his #Anticyberbullying Campaign with EIB quits

He recently met with Bola Ray and Nana Aba to seal his ambassadorial deal

The young journalist's decision was for the sake of his family and mental health

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Albert Nat Hyde, famed as Journalist Albert, has turned down his ambassadorial deal for the #Anticyberbullying campaign with EIB Network days after bagging the offer.

The young journalist secured the ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, and the General manager of Gh One, Nana Aba Anamoah.

This follows a scuffle Journalist Albert had with the staff of Gh One as a result of some demeaning tweets he made on Twitter but has been resolved.

Photo of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bola Ray, Journalist Albert. source:twiter/@nanaabaamamoaha @journalistalbert @Bolaray

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Albert took to Twitter to announce his call off from the deal in a series of tweets. One tweet read:

“Sorrily, I will not be able to play a part in the social campaign against Cyber Bullying and Social Media Abuse at the moment.

I apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result. This is a collective decision made by family and me after careful and lengthy deliberations.”

Another tweet read:

“IMPORTANT!

"I have formally informed my family about the sudden turn of events in my life and they have received it solemnly.

As a result, my family has advised that I stay out of the public domain and take a social media hiatus…an opportunity for self-rediscovery.“

Albert Journalist also went on to thank Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah for their kind gesture.

Journalist Albert lands ambassadorial deal with EIB Network; meets Nana Aba

Journalist Albert, born Albert Nat Hyde, earlier announced that he had secured an ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The young journalist who carries himself as a blogger and social media enthusiast, took to his Twitter page to break the news to his growing followers.

He indicated that the EIB Network fraternity had granted him a huge opportunity to drive home his crusade on cyberbullying.

Source: Yen News