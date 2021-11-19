Nana Aba Anamoah has resorted to social media to make it clear that the young journalist, Albert, has not been engaged as a permanent worker by EIB

The general manager of GhOne TV and Starr FM stated that, Albert is just a part of an anti cyber bullying campaign

Netizens who saw her post had a lot to say about it at the comments section

The general manager of GhOne TV and Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has recently come out to state emphatically that the journalist, Albert, also known as Bongo has not been given a full employment by the EIB company.

Nana Aba made it clear on her verified Facebook handle.

Her post read;

"He hasn’t been employed by EIB. He’s going to be part of an anti cyber bullying campaign. Thanks."

Her post at the time of this publication has close to 500 comments.

Asamoah Essien commented:

Nana the level of your maturity as media personality is above this young man attitude. Please Hold your temper to keep your integrity in this industry.. God bless you.

Kofi Mensah replied:

That is the way God want to bless this man and he is using Nana Aba to bless this guy so pls we should stop the insults

From Kojo Yiadom:

A lot of people have become 3rd persons » supporting you on this issue.If you know you can’t be firm on your decisions tell your fans ahead of time so they take to other options lol

Leticia Pobee wrote:

All i see here is a potential negative situation turning into a positive one...regardless! I am pretty sure that he did not imagine or plan this outcome...

Don Francis wrote:

You're a different fellow. I believed you were in for something better because the Nana Aba I know wouldn't shame someone with lessons. Thank you. Praying for you.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Journalist Albert, born Albert Nat Hyde, announced that he has secured an ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The young journalist who carries himself as a blogger and social media enthusiast, took to his Twitter page to break the news to his growing followers.

He indicated that the EIB Network fraternity had granted him a huge opportunity to drive home his crusade on cyberbullying.

