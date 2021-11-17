Journalist Albert has revealed that he has landed an ambassadorial deal with EIB

According to him, he met with Bola Ray and Nana Aba to seal the deal

He was seen in photos exchanging pleasantries with Nana Aba after their clash

Journalist Albert born Albert Nat Hyde, has announced that he has secured an ambassadorial gig with EIB Network after meeting Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The young journalist who carries himself as a blogger and social media enthusiast, took to his Twitter page to break the news to his growing followers.

He indicated that the EIB Network fraternity had granted him a huge opportunity to drive home his crusade on cyberbullying.

After dropping photos of the meeting between himself, Nana Aba Anamoah and EIB Network CEO Bola Ray, Albert Hyde wrote:

"I met @TheRealBolaRay and @thenanaaba today and they have given me a new chance.

Starting #AntiCyberBullying campaign with @EIBNetworkGhana"

The deal would see Albert Nat Hyde becoming an official anti-cyberbullying campaigner in the country.

