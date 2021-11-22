Star actress Nadia Buari stepped out with her four daughters as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday, November 21.

Nadia Buari turned 39 years old on Sunday and she celebrated her new age in a grand style.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Nadia started off her day by sharing beautiful photos to thank God.

Nadia Buari celebrates birthday with her children Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

After sharing those photos, the actress had a lovely birthday party with her family. Nadia shared photos from the party scene on her Instagram.

The photos show Nadia with her mother, Caddy Buari, and her four daughters standing beside a swimming pool.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wall by the swimming was decorated with colourful balloons and Nadia's initials 'NSB'.

While Nadia posed by her initials in some of the photos, she and her mom were seen attending to the girls in the others.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Yen.com.gh