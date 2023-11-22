Abigail of Talented Kids fame was overjoyed when family and friends surprised her with birthday presents at their residence

She received a tablet, a unicorn bag, headphones, as well as two bottles of champagne and a birthday cake

Many people reacted to the video as they talked about how it got them emotional and happy for the little deaf dancer

Abigail Adjiri, the winner of Talented Kidz Season 14, turned a year older on November 20, 2023, and to mark her special day, her family and friends surprised her with presents.

Abigail Adjiri unwrapped her birthday presents

In a video posted on her Instagram page on November 21, 2023, Abigail Adjiri was blindfolded as her family and friends surprised her with presents in the living room.

The little girl of TV3's Talented Kidz fame was overjoyed when she opened her presents one after the other.

She received a portrait picture of herself, a tablet, pink headphones with blue cat ears, a teddy bear, and a unicorn bag.

Later on, she popped champagne and cut her well-garnished birthday cake with her loved ones at home.

Emotional video of Abigail Adjiri unwrapping her birthday presents.

Ghanaians react to the video of Abigail showing off her birthday presents

Many people hailed dancer Afronita for helping Abigail unwrap her birthday presents and for also surprising her.

Others talked about how emotional the video got them, saying they watched it several times.

afronitaaa said:

Love you so much My Baby Star!!

officialldelta said:

That’s so sweet! She said ‘Afronitaaa Thank you’!!! Aw

priscillaafua5 said:

Awwn...who is cutting onions?

lavelilly said:

Dani God richly blessed u and ur mum for putting smile on Abi's face. U will never in this life lack u will always be the head in everything u do in this life. U will shine like a star In everything love you Dani

littel_diva18 said:

You will shine above you expectations and we all claim it amen ❤️

lala_footie said:

Thanks to u all for this

always_ivie said:

Awww why am I teary ?? This is so beautiful to watch❤️ God bless you all

djaj_gh said:

Anitaaaa you do All ❤️

adetifaoreoluwa said:

God Bless you Afronita for putting a smile on the face of Abigail. Personally I appreciate you and your Mom for making Abigail smile. Happy Birthday to Abigail once again❤️❤️❤️

Deaf Talented Kidz winner who dances through vibrations battles her role model

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Adjiri, Talented Kidz 14th edition winner, danced with her mentor Afronita in a lovely video.

The talented dancer, who is deaf and dances by feeling the vibrations of songs in her feet, moved as though she could hear the song.

She effortlessly danced to a viral TikTok song that has taken over the internet, gaining thousands of reactions from her followers.

