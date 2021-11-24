Vanessa has flaunted her daughter in an adorable birthday photo shoot

The baby mam of comedian Funny Face was is celebrating her daughter who is a year old today

Funny Face and Vanessa have been having issues in their relationship leading to their temporary separation

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng famed as Funny Face, is celebrating one of their kids.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Vanessa flaunted her recent daughter she had with Funny Face who turned a year old today, November 24, 2021.

Vanessa was seen seated in a chair and was holding her little bundle of joy in her arms.

Funny Face and Vanessa. Source: Instagram/@fillaboydotcom

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian actress placed a kiss on the lips of her daughter who was beautifully dressed for her birthday.

After posting the photo, Vanessa captioned it:

"Happy Birth Day my rising star you are my world, your guidance and friendship teach me many thing in my life, you are my lucky charm.

Have a Great Day my bundle of joy, my little princess; you make our day , thank you for bringing a smile to our face every day."

Fans celebrate with Vanessa as she flaunts her baby girl

Fans of the well-endowed actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and wished the little princess well.

yirenkyiis557 commented:

"Wow such a great day. Angel was born today, may this day brings u de joy, love n oneness. Happy happy birthday. Pls oooo where will de party dey? The location is very necessary"

iamsweetfafa said this prayer for the little angel:

"Happy Birthday angel may growth be a blessing & glory to your family"

awuraadwoaadepaacheampo also wrote:

"Happy birthday to you our princess"

prissys_wardrobe31 commented:

"Happy birthday to Tawiah"

