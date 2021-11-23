Beautiful 'pre-wedding photo' of local gospel star Ernest Opoku pops up online

A photo reported to be the pre-wedding photo of award-winning singer Ernest Opoku has surfaced online

The photo showed the gospel artiste in a warm embrace with the woman he is said to be getting married to

Some details of the supposed wedding have also been spotted on social media

A very beautiful photo of multiple award-winning gospel singer, Ernest Opoku and a lady believed to be called Daniella Esi Amissah has stirred some marriage rumours.

The photo, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, saw the gospel singer in a warm hug with his lady as they both beamed with smiles.

Reports that followed the image had it that the duo was getting married and reportedly shared the photo as one to announce their upcoming nuptial.

Photos of Ernest Opoku. Source: Instagram/ernestopokujnr

Source: Instagram

According to details attached, the duo was set to get married on December 25, 2021, at an undisclosed venue.

The photo was posted on a popular Instagram page called thosecalledcelebs and it came with the caption:

"At long last! Woyaaa m3 we wo is getting marri£d oooo Enerst eeiii...plsss add Nayas to de wedding n make it two women errrrr......or u dnt like? s3 nea wohia ne foos wedding gown n copper ring...u add both together n make it one eeiiii mabr3 ooo.....wei de3...wok) aaa...tena ase wai"

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify if the photo with the accompanying caption is true.

Source: Yen.com.gh