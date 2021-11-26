Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up on her past life revealing details about her first relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM's Starr Chat, McBrown revealed that she started her first relationship when she was 18 getting to 19.

According to McBrown, she was a very pretty young girl and thus had a lot of young men chasing after her.

Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her past Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Original

Considering that she was highly sought after, McBrown jokingly boasted that she even delayed in taking a boyfriend.

McBrown further explained that it was through the vigilance and strictness of her grandmother that help her not to become a bad girl even with all the pressure from men.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Boys will come and pass by and whistle my name but my grandmother had a lazy chair and will sit in it in front of the house from 7:00 pm.

"This prevented me from going out and anybody who could be enough to come to the house had my grandmother pouring water on them o pelting them with stones."

Talking of the first boyfriend, McBrown indicated that the person is still around and stays in Kumasi.

Check out a video of McBrown's interview as shared on Instagram page:

Source: Yen Ghana