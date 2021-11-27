Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021 winner, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, has marked her 25th birthday

She released eye-catching photos adorned in a regal African print along with a spirit-filled message to thank her Maker

The beauty queen has got her fans and followers talking about her birthday snaps

Winner of the 2021 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, has released three beautiful photos along with an uplifting message to mark her 25th birthday.

The beauty queen credited her Maker for adding another year to her 24 years of existence on earth as she delivered the frames.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sarfoa referenced Psalm 118:24 to thank the Lord.

Sarfoa: GMB 2021 Winner Marks 25th Birthday with 3 Beautiful Photos; Gets Ghanaians Talking Photo credit: Sarfoa

Source: Instagram

Bible verse

''Psalm 118:24. Indeed this is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it!✨ He has made all things beautiful and I will certainly bless the Lord with songs from my lips!

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Join hands with me, let’s celebrate this special day and thank the Lord for His package of blessings and favor on my life!!❤️,'' her post read.

The GMB beauty queen delivered beautiful photos donning a regal African costume.

As expected, her fans and followers have shared compliments beneath her post.

Online remarks

Solacealvina was happy for Sarfoa as she wrote:

''Happy birthday. November, we fine ruff.''

Darkskin_ephya indicated that the beauty queen will experience more of God's blessings.

''Happy birthday to my Queen the Lord began his Good works with you.''

Alby_0091 said:

''Happy birthday Queen.''

Meanwhile, Sarfoa recently received the keys to her brand new car as the winner of the 2021 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB).

She saw off competition from five others to win the GH¢10,000 cash, the brand new 4X4 whip from MG Auto Ghana Limited, and the crown.

The 25-year-old research assistant sent the pride back to the Ashanti Region exactly 10 years after Sally Akua Amoakowah Mensah won it.

Source: Yen