Sarfoa: GMB 2021 Winner Finally gets keys to her Brand new car; Powerful Photos go Viral
- Sarfoa, the Ashanti Regional representative at the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful has been presented her gifts including a brand new car
- The 24-year-old had been crowned winner at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021
- Stunning images from the presentation have been gathering massive reactions on social media
Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, the 24-year-old lady who won the 2021 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, has finally been handed the keys to her brand new car.
Sarfoa who represented the Ashanti Region was mentioned as the winner at the grand finale came off at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021, as YEN.com.gh previously reported.
The beauty queen was to take home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors on the 2021 edition of the annual show.
The gifts were officially handed over to Sarfoa as well as all her other competitors who won other souvenirs but photos of Sarfoa and her car have caught the greatest attention.
Social media reactions
Check out some of the heartwarming comments shared by Ghanaians who saw the pictures below
Opoku Ernestina said:
Yeah she is beautiful lady . she deserves it as most beautiful
Magdalene Obeng indicated:
Well deserved Beautiful Sarfoa.. Ashanti is proud of u.. Go higher
Esan Dayo Stephen mentioned:
When a winner as miss chana queen..she is a prosperity..Love God..Love Pastor Dayo .. From Dr Pastor Esan Dayo Stephen
See the photos in the post below
Her background
As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah studied Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Dance Studies at the University of Ghana for her first degree.
The former Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS alumnus' father, Apostle Victor K. Asamoah, leads the entire Afram Plains area for the famous Church of Pentecost as Area Head.
Sarfoa indicates that her vision is to lead the frontline and contribute to the social wellbeing of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana whilst her mission is to thrive on the GMB opportunity to close the social and psychological gap between prisoners and the society.
Source: Yen Ghana