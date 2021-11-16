Fella Makafui has opened up on the number of properties she and her husband, Medikal, own

According to the actress, they own more than five properties with the latest being the house they got for their daughter, Island

Fella revealed this while speaking in an interview at the housewarming party to officially open the house

Actress Fella Makafui has given a tour of the new mansion she and her husband, Medikal, recently acquired.

Fella and Medikal recently announced with videos on social media that they had bought a new house.

The videos showed a beautiful house, painted in white colour, with a swimming pool which had been customised in the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

House-warming party

Following the announcement of their acquisition, the couple held a house-warming party on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to officially open the house.

The house-warming party turned out , Fella showed fans around the living room, four en suite bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

Tour of the house

Prior to the party, Fella Makafui gave her fans and other Ghanaians a real feel of the four-bedroom home.

In a video interview with Zionfelix, Fella showed fans around the living room, four ensuite bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

From the tour, it was revealed that the two-storey building had two well-furnished kitchens and five bathrooms.

Number of properties

Speaking during the short tour, Fella affirmed her earlier statement that she came to Accra with a 'Ghana must go' bag.

Her humble beginnings notwithstanding, Fella was not overjoyed with the acquisition of the new house for Island.

According to her, she saw it as normal because this was not the first property she and her husband have bought.

When asked to put a number to the houses they owned, Fella disclosed that they had more than five properties.

Watch the video of Fella below:

Medikal gets a new car

Meanwhile, Fella's husband has shown off a new car, Ford Mustang, on social media.

Medikal showed off the new car in a video he shared on his Instagram stories on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The video showed the beautiful car parked in the middle of the compound of their new house.

