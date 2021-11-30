Actress Fella Makafui has shared a new adorable video with her one-year-old daughter Island Frimpong

The video shows Island in an ecstatic mood as she runs to welcome her mother back home after a trip

Fella Makafui recently travelled to Dubai and had spent some days away from home

Actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong, popularly known as Baby Island, is gradually growing into a big girl.

The one-year-old is now getting old to the point of being able to welcome her mother back to the house after spending days away.

In the latest video from Fella and Medikal's mansion, Baby Island has been spotted on one of her welcoming duties.

Baby Island was so happy to see her mother back home Photo source: @fellamakafui

Island's mother recently traveled on a trip to Dubai. She returned to Ghana on the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021.

It was upon Fella's return that her daughter came out to give her a heartwarming welcome back home.

In a video Fella shared on her Instagram stories, Island is seen dressed in pyjamas and running on their compound to meet her mother.

The little beamed with smiles as she shouted 'maa'. But she was impeded by some dogs in the house.

It took Fella shouting at the dogs to clear the way for Island to make her run towards the mother successful.

After clearing the dogs, Baby Island went straight to her mother who was shouting in excitement.

Later Island was seen sitting on a couch in the living room as her mother played with her.

Check below for the video as posted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Fella and Medikal buy a mansion for Island

The video comes after Island's celebrity parents Medikal and Fella Makafui acquired a new plush mansion for her.

The new house features a swimming pool which has been customised with the name of Island..

A video of the rapper and actress' new home recently surfaced on social media.

Mansion took only a few months

Despite the new building being impressive, it did not take Fella and Medikal to put it up and finish it.

It will be recalled that the couple first gave hints of this new building in January when they shared videos from the site.

At the time of those videos, the husband and wife had visited the project site to inspect the progress of work.

The videos showed parts of the building and swimming pool still under construction.

