Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton has climaxed her birthday celebrations with a plush dinner party.

Hamilton turned a year older on Saturday, December 4, 2021, and was celebrated across social media.

Twenty-four hours after her birthday, the award-winning gospel singer held a plush party.

Diana Hamilton has held a birthday dinner Photo source: @christian_vibes_gh

The dinner party saw the likes of Samira Bawumia, Nana Ama McBrown, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, and other prominent people in attendance.

