Diana Hamilton Holds Birthday Dinner With McBrown, Samira Bawumia, Others, Videos Drop
Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton has climaxed her birthday celebrations with a plush dinner party.
Hamilton turned a year older on Saturday, December 4, 2021, and was celebrated across social media.
Twenty-four hours after her birthday, the award-winning gospel singer held a plush party.
The dinner party saw the likes of Samira Bawumia, Nana Ama McBrown, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, and other prominent people in attendance.
