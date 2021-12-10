A video of Nigerian star actress Tonto Dikeh enjoying a meal in Ghana has popped up

The actress was seen licking her fingers as she devoured the local dish

Tonto Dikeh is currently in Ghana to spend some time here ahead of her business dealings

Pretty Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has got many people talking after she was spotted in a new video enjoying a heavy bowl of fufu with light soup in Ghana.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh was seen seated at a dining table as she ate from a big white bowl.

The Nigerian star was seen eating a bowl of fufu with light soup reportedly served to her by Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar.

Photos of Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh. Source: Instagram/ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh, after taking the first morsel of the popular Ghanaian dish, could not believe that it was that good.

She was seven seen recording herself and said the food was so good and went on to take several morsels and even licked her fingers.

Source: Yen.com.gh