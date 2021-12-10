A pretty lady has been left heartbroken after she decided to pay her boyfriend a surprise visit

She was spotted in a video announcing her excitement that she was going to visit the lover

Upon reaching there, she realized she was not the only one dating her boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The excitement of a beautiful lady who had intentions of paying her boyfriend a surprise visit quickly turned into sadness when she finally made the trip.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty lady was spotted at what looked like a bus terminal.

Looking all giddy and excited, she announced that she wanted to show off her romantic side by deciding to pay her boyfriend a surprise visit.

Photos of lady crying. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young lady indicated that even though she had mixed feelings about the trip, she did not want to change her mind about it.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She revealed that it was the first time she was paying her boyfriend an unannounced visit but was sure he was going to love it.

The young lady announced that she was boarding the bus and was seen throwing her legs about in the air as she made the trip.

However, her expectations were cut short after she arrived at the house of her boyfriend.

Another part of the video showed the lady crying profusely while showing how red her eyes had become from all that sobbing.

Apparently, the young lady received the shock of her life as the surprise visit turned out to reveal her boyfriend's true colours.

From all indications, it was clear that the lady was dating an unfaithful young man because it appeared he was cheating on her.

'Angry' woman who slapped husband on live show kneels to beg him; video drops

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian woman who expressed anger by slapping her husband in front of a shocked presenter during a live radio interview has finally apologised to him.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the woman who had obviously regretted her action tried her best to remedy the situation.

It appears after consultation with some elders, she got remorseful and decided to do the needful by asking for forgiveness.

Source: Yen