Nigerian star actress Tonto Dikeh has admonished people who are pressurised by celebrity lifestyles

According to her, some of the celebs rent money and even cars just to keep up appearances

Tonto Dikeh was recently in Ghana and was spotted hanging out with many Ghanaian celebs

Well-known Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a bombshell about the fake lifestyle of celebrities following her recent visit to Ghana.

In a post she made on social media and spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian actress advised all those who were under pressure to make it in life at all costs due to how a celeb is living.

According to the pretty Nigerian actress, many celebs were living fake lives and that it was even possible that ordinary people were living better than the celebs.

She noted that many of these celebs even rent money from 'mallams' just to flaunt on social media all in the name of living the good life.

The actress said some celebs post the cars of their friends just to show them off as theirs and accuse other celebs of renting cars to show off.

Tonto Dikeh said many celebs were living a lie as they had 'branded' themselves to appear rich and comfortable yet they were struggling in reality.

She went on to admonish people not to be moved by the flashy lifestyle of the celebs because it was more expensive to live a fake life than being original.

The actress bemoaned the high cost of rent in both Ghana and Nigeria and indicated that it was not easy to cough up such amounts even for a celebrity.

Tonto Dikeh was recently in Ghana and was spotted in the company of many Ghanaian celebs who had a thrilling time as shown in photos and videos.

