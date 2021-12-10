Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing

She received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra

Tonto could not hide her excitement as she took off her shoes to dance like her life depended on it

Many have praised the actress and called her a down-to-earth person

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

A collage of Tonto Dike dancing happily at the Airport. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Those around were stunned and could be heard screaming her name: “King Tonto, King Tonto".

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reaction

The video was shared by Afia Schwar to welcome her friend back to Ghana.

vendajules: “Awww she even commot shoe! So humble God bless you Mama.”

afuaamponsaa: "It's the way you took the shoes from her. That is how friends do."

luciastandhope: "What a awesome welcome."

rosepaul382: "One thing I love about queen she love Tonto like her real younger sister that is good"

elizabeth.ndaa: "Wawooo amazing my real king has finally pay a visit to my motherland Ghana so happy for you."

ab_yna2: "Aww she's so down to earth."

wasangfuencisla: "Very sweet soul. Love her very much."

gloria_enyo: "I won't stop supporting you guys. You re awesome."

_auntiekojoba: "I can’t stop watching."

dr.ok_1: "Welcome home Queen."

tilliesavenue: "She is the gem."

cobbinah.gladys: "She did well by dancing."

tekyiya: "Beautiful woman...Star Girl."

Tonto Dikeh and Afia Schwar's frienship

Afia Schwar and Tonto are known to be friends on social media and have shown massive support to each other.

The two have often shared photos of each other with beautiful captions.

At the time when one of Afia Schwar's twin sons, James, was in the news following his involvement with one Koshie, Tonto supported Afia Schwar.

Source: Yen News