A throwback photo of Nana Aba Anamoah, Mama Zimbi, Nana Ama McBrown, and Emelia Brobbey together has surfaced on the internet

The four women were good and very close friends then and even now

Many have admired them and said they are still looking gorgeous today as they were in the past

An old photo of Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Emelia Brobbey, and Mama Zimbi as young women before now, has popped up on the internet.

The four women were standing together, and you could call them the decent 'slay queens' of those times with the way they were beautifully and smartly dressed.

McBrown is the first to catch attention with her dressing that made sure her stomach laid bare. She also had a stylish necklace around her neck.

A collage of McBrown, Nana Aba, Emelia Brobbey, and Mama Zimbi. Photo credit: @mamazimbi @iamamammcbrown @thenanaaba @emeliabrobbey/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba wore a similar attire and the only odd one among them was Emelia Brobbey who wore a black dress.

The post was first shared by Stacy Amoateng in 2019, but the photo is currently trending on social media as fans find it stunning, and YEN.com.gh took interest in publishing it.

Reaction

Many people love the photo and have admired the women in it.

Some say they look gorgeous now, with others saying Nana Aba refuses to grow.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

robertaamaaddo: “That's why they say time changes.”

dianadampson: “It’s old but u all are still looking gorgeous in ur natural beauties as always...thanks Stacy for this throwback.”

kwarteng411: “Wooooow nice.”

elizabethbadu17: “Girls squared.”

oseidorothy98: “God is good mum.”

appiahmavisayisi: “Eiiiiiiish....God has done well.”

saxmanjustyn: “@saxmanjustyn wedding music.”

