SDK honoured his fans after their incessant call for his presence in support of Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon

The comedian was spotted at Faila's event engaged in a heated eating competition with a fan

SDK who seems to have enjoyed his brief stint in Tamale has announced his decision to extend his stay

Ghanaian comedian and content creator, SDK has finally been spotted in Tamale to lend his support to Faila's cookathon.

This comes after scores of his fans launched an agenda to fast-track the comedian's visit to Tamale.

In a new post shared by the comedian, he seems to have fallen in love with the Northern regional capital.

Food is cheap in Tamale - SDK confesses

SDK extends stay in Tamale

On January 6, 2024, SDK posted a video on social media confirming his arrival in Tamale welcomed by a cultural group and display.

The next day, he was seen with no shirt at an ongoing cook-a-thon, engaged in a competition with a fan as they enjoyed a meal served by the Ghanaian chef.

In a new post authored by SDK, the comedian confessed his love for Tamale, saying "Food in Tamale is so cheap."

The beloved content creator also confirmed that he will extend his stay in Tamale, exciting scores of his fans.

Netizens hail SDK for his decision to extend stay in Tamale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they talked about SDK's stint in Tamale to support Faila Abdul Razak.

@mrherogh said:

The reason I'm leaving Accra this year to return back to Tamale. With remote work you can save a lot by cutting down expenses (rent, food, transportation)and make some investments

@Manddyyyyyyyyy wrote:

Especially food stuff,my bro always comes home with yam and things and they are soo cheap.

@ballonstagger remarked:

me then my boys buy waakye 7 cedis as we go field trip for there, we chop am for 3 days

@akplijii1 added:

Hahaha SDK stay there don't come short us for accra we beg

SDK's fans launch petition to fly him to Tamale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some netizens had questioned the absence of SDK at Faila's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Some of his fans even registered their willingness to crowdfund the food content creator's flight expenses to the venue.

