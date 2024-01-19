Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla marked her 33rd birthday in grand style with her husband

The couple flew to Côte d'Ivoire to cheer the Black Stars on their second AFCON group game

She shared photos from their special moments in Abidjan influencing score of fans and celebrities to send their well wishes

Stonebwoy's wife and Ghanaian dentist, Dr Louisa Satekla, turned 33 years old on January 19, 2024.

The couple kicked off the celebration with a trip to Abidjan to support the Black Stars in their second AFCON group game against Egypt.

Dr Louisa took to social media to announce her special day exciting scores of fans who thronged the comments section to wish her well.

Dr Louisa twins with Stonebwoy on her birthday

In the photos shared by Dr Louisa on her 33rd birthday, both Stonebwoy and his wife rocked an exclusive edition of the Black Stars AFCON 2023 jersey.

Stonebwoy is an avid supporter of the Black Stars and his relationship with the team and key players like Mohammed Kudus has influenced his wife.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa were joined by King Promise who had also flown to Abidjan to cheer the Black Stars on.

The couple flaunted their bond in Abidjan and their love for the Black Stars in a grande style as Dr Louisa prepared for her special day.

Netizens shower Dr Louisa with love on her 33rd birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered a few remarks from fans as they wished Dr Louisa well on her special day.

weirdoo_ghana said:

I love the Energy tho❤️,Happy Beffday to the KING OF QUEENS

chrystalkaryee wrote:

Oohhh cute much! Happy birthday boo

gloriaosarfo noted:

Happy blessed birthday to you super woman More blessings from above to you and yours You're loved genuinely ❤

as.ave added:

Happy birthday, Louisa ❤️ May your new age begin with a BlackStar victory bring them luck !

Stonebwoy bumps into Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had met Chef Faila who was in Accra for a few media engagements after her glorious cook-a-thon attempt.

Stonebwoy apologised to the chef for not attending her 10-day cook-a-thon staged in Tamale citing his busy schedule.

