A video showing Tracey Boakye's children spending time together has warmed hearts online

In a new video making rounds online, the brother and sister were seen seated in their mum's car

Tracey Boakye is known for giving her children all the best things life has to offer

An absolutely adorable video of Tracey Boakye's kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira cuddling in their mother's car has warmed hearts online.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh online, the duo was seen seated at the back seat of their mum's car as they went to town with her.

Nana Akua Nhyira was seen seated on her brother, Kwaku Danso Yahaya as they hugged and played in the back seat.

It appeared Kwaku Danso was singing for his little sister as the video captured them playing.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Kwaku Danso Yahaya and he captioned it:

"The best Lil sis @nana_akua_nhyira_ love u"

Fans react to the video

Many followers of the young chap took to the comment section to react to the video.

priscillaopoku1234 commented:

"Soo cute"

loviaefya wrote:

"Ne f3.bro panyin carrying lil sis"

cuddles_hipsy:

"Is Nhyira attitude for me"

nana_adwoa_pomaah_eli had this to say:

"much love"

TV star Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar also popped up in the comment section with love-eyed emojis.

