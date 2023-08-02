Ghanaian singer EL and his colleague Joey B have cracked ribs, in a short video, while debating on their height

The two, who seemed to have wondered who was tallest, measured their heights as they stood against each other

EL emerged slightly taller than Joey, sparking funny reactions on social media

Ghanaian rappers EL and Joey B measured their heights as they debated who was the tallest among them. EL emerged as the winner after the comparison, as he measured slightly taller than Joey B.

In a video that has gained significant traction and reaction online, EL and Joey B playfully settled a long-standing debate on who is taller.

The two artistes, known for their witty lyrics and engaging performances, decided to measure their height, and much to the delight of their fans, the results are finally in.

The rappers took off their sneakers and stood back-to-back. EL, who detailed his struggles in America a few months ago, was ultimately declared the winner, as he is slightly taller than his counterpart, Joey B. EL expressed his delight in claiming the title with a funny gesture and threw a fist at Joey B, who looked surprised in the video.

Watch the video of Joey B and EL measuring their height below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video about EL and Joey B measuring their heights

A few netizens reacted to the video about EL and Joey B measuring their heights. While others accepted the result, another online user commented that the heights of the two rappers were quite similar.

ghkwaku commented:

I’ve always wondered who’s taller between Joey B and EL , finally, I have my answer

eclippx_wan

P3p33p3

