Ghanaian singer Gyakie was recently spotted in a video extending a helping hand to five street children. The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the December hitmaker in her vehicle when noticed the kids and decided to give them GH¢ 50 to share among themselves.

The children all smiled as they received the money and thanked the singer for the gesture. However, the comments section of the TikTok video was filled with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

While some admired Gyakie's effort and praised her for her kindness, others felt that the amount was too small to be divided among five kids. Some netizens argued that a superstar like Gyakie could have given them more.

Gyakie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user5716686349235 said:

oh gyakie 50 cedis for 5 people dier it's small oo anaa mabodam

Atobrah Effa commented:

50cedis you give 5 people eye red..

hhanove wrote:

Ohhhh I don’t know why I love u like thatlove u lots of kisses

ODK reacted:

50 cedi for 5 people oh Gyakie aden, Gh artist are very stingy with their money except Shatta,MDK,Kelvynboy and a couple of others

Rhapsody gh reacted:

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie too must learn to do that for their fans

