Nana Akua Addo Flaunts Handsome Hubby in Intimate Pre Xmas Video, Fans React

Ghana's slay queen Nana Akua Addo proudly shows off her fresh hubby on the internet and the two look perfectly good together

The style icon and her husband were all cozy as they publicly show affection for themselves in a new self-made video on her socials

Nana Akua Addo has proven to be very family-oriented as a wife and a mother aside her wild and upscale fashion lifestyle and she blends both beautifully

Ghana's fashion impresario and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo boldly takes her very good looking husband to social media to flaunt him publicly in a very affectionate state and they two are just a perfect picture.

Known for her upscale fashion and style qualities, the actress has remained very private about her love life and family and mostly lets the world in on just her jaw-dropping appearance at events and her social media pages.

This time, she takes a slightly different direction as she puts the spotlight on her very handsome husband as the two publicly show affection and get cozy in a cute pre-Xmas video she shared.

Nana Akua Addo shared the video precisely on her Instagram which was sighted by YEN.com.gh of the duo dressed up in matching Christmas apparels with many gifts boxes behind as they both welcome the festive season with their setting and look.

Her husband who is seen smiling from ear to ear 'cuddles' the actress tightly and holds on tightly to her 'breasts' in the cute video.

She captioned the Instagram post saying:

"All I Want for This Christmas is “Intimacy “ with My Chairman God . But The Kids are Coming Home Today Ohemma oooo Ohemma Ohemma Dokua. God Please Let Them Sleep Paaaaa Whiles Their Home For The Holidays So That My Chairman Can Press me well well"

