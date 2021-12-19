Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has revealed that December is her birthday month

In an Instagram video, Jidula could be seen standing whilst bonding with her mother

Her mother was urging her to quit drinking milk because she is not a baby

Stonebwoy's first and only daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, on Sunday, December 19, 2021, revealed that she's in her birthday month as she released a sweet Instagram video.

Jidula, who is the daughter of the dancehall musician and Dr Louisa Satekla, will turn four years old on December 30.

In the video, Jidula could be seen standing with a feeding bottle containing milk whilst wearing a colourful dress.

It’s My Birthday Month; That Means Enjoyment; Stonebwoy's Daughter Jidula Says in Sweet Video Photo credit: Jidula

It appears Jidula can't wait to celebrate her birthday and, the video shows that she is excited about growing.

The clip of the youngster interacting and bonding with her mother has been captioned as:

''It’s my birthday month- that means ENJOYMENT!''

Her mother Dr Louisa Satekla, however, urged her to quit drinking milk because she is no longer a baby.

Click to watch the video:

Dr Louisa Teaches Daughter Twi

Also, a video has emerged of Dr Louisa Satekla giving her all-grown daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla Twi lessons.

Three-year-old Catherine Jidula Satekla was filmed sitting as she took lessons from her mother, who seemed happy to be teaching her daughter the Akan Language.

The video opens with Jidula Satekla repeating the Twi words ''Ɛte sɛn, Ɛyɛ'', to wit, ''how are you, I'm fine or faring well''.

