A video has emerged of Dr Louisa Satekla giving her all-grown daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla Twi lessons.

Three-year-old Catherine Jidula Satekla was filmed sitting as she took lessons from her mother, who seemed happy to be teaching her daughter the Akan Language.

The video opens with Jidula Satekla repeating the Twi words ''Ɛte sɛn, Ɛyɛ'', to wit, ''how are you, I'm fine or faring well''.

Mother-daughter moment

Jidula's mother, Dr Louisa Satekla goes ahead to ask her to identify her body parts, as she mentioned them in Twi.

Dr Louisa Satekla asked:

''Show me your eyes, nose, mouth, teeth, and head.''

Jidula proved that she's not only growing fast into a beautiful young girl but also a brilliant woman. She flawlessly identified all the body parts as she repeated them after her mother.

The video of the adorable mother-daughter moment got Stonebwoy, who is on a working trip to the United States, to react.

Taking to his Instagram page, Stonebwoy wrote:

''In the absence of Togbui Ga! ''Language Coup” is Ongoing to Akan(ise) My Empire

@jidulaxii @drlouisa_s , our African Ancestral Languages Is Our True Identity Take Charge And Take Pride!'' said Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy teaches only son Janam Ewe

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, Stonebwoy has been a doting parent to his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla.

The Ghanaian powerhouse dancehall artiste provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to his children, and a recent video of him bonding with his son is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Stonebwoy regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children, and opulent visuals of such moments have always been captured on camera.

A recent video in which the dancehall star plays and teaches his son Ewe has racked in thousands of views.

