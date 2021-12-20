Nana Acheampong has wowed many music lovers with a nostalgic performance

The legendary Ghanaian musician took the chance at his daughter's first-ever show to prove he's still got skills

Gyakie was seen dancing and singing along to the classic songs of her highlife legend dad

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Acheampong, got a crowd screaming their heads off as he took to the stage to perform some of his old classics at a show.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Acheampong was seen on the stage of his daughter, Gyakie's first-ever music concert.

The highlife great appeared to have gotten a slot to perform with his daughter as they did a number of his ever-green songs.

Photos of Nana Acheampong and daughter Gyakie on stage. Source: Instagram/@iamphylxgh

The Huhuhuhu Enye Mehu hitmaker was seen in a fiesty choreography with his daughter Gyakie along with other performers on the night.

After showing that his dance skills were still on point now as they were in the '80s and '90s, Nana Acheampong went on to show that his musical prowess was everlasting.

He was heard performing his popular Na Anka Ebeye Den song and was backed by his award-winning daughter.

A proud Gyakie was seen dancing and singing her heart out when her legendary dad decided to show support for her and her craft at her event.

Gyakie staged a successful music concert which she dubbed the Xperience Concert and had some of Ghana's music greats gracing the stage.

Among the many acts that came through for the Forever singer on her big night at the La Palm Royal Beach in Labadi included Efya and Black Sherif.

