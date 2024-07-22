Mrs Miracle Adoma, wife of Kofi Admoa Nwanwani, has gifted her husband a brand-new ultramodern studio

Mrs Miracle shared the backstory behind the gesture and what she requests from her husband in return a the unveiling event

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for Mrs Adoma, who was recently installed as Benkumhene

On Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's birthday, his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, who doubles as the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, gifted him an ultra-modern studio.

The Benkumhene brought her husband's colleagues, including Nana Yaa Brefo and APlus, to witness the unveiling event.

Kofi Adoma Nwawani couldn't hide his emotions as his wife shared the backstory behind the gesture.

Kofi Adoma Nwawani and Nana Eturba I Photo source: Facebok/KofiAdomaNwanwani

Mrs Adoma adds a condition to her gift

Kofi Adoma Nwawani is a celebrated broadcaster who worked with top media outlets like Multimedia Ghana Limited and the Angel Broadcasting Network before founding his brand KOFI TV.

He is well known for his numerous philanthropic efforts. Speaking at the unveiling event, Mrs Miracle Adoma explained her main reason for building the ultra-modern studio for her husband.

"Forgive anyone who needs to be forgiven. When you forgive someone, you give yourself an opportunity to to have your own peace of mind."

Nana Eturba, I spoke in reference to Kofi Adoma's past issues with some detractors, lamenting that she had spoken to her husband on several occasions privately, but her suggestions have fallen on deaf ears.

She used her gesture as a condition to force her husband to rethink his stance on those issues. The Benkumhene's words resonated with scores of fans who hailed her.

Ghanaians hail Mrs Miracle Adoma Nwanwani

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mrs Miracle's gesture towards her husband.

Emmanuel Karikari wrote:

Bra Kofi, first time hearing the voice of your wife(Nana) and indeed wisdom has spoken. The advice was not for you alone but us also. God continue to bless you Nana Etruba I

Obaayaa Frema said:

I love this woman so much. Kofi u have no excuse to misbehave u hear. Give her the peace she needs to rule her people.

David Welbeck added:

KOFI TV I hope you will listen to the advice your wife is sharing. Though I don't know much but listen to her speech she doesn't want you to hurt her again. She really loves you and wants the best for you. God bless and strengthen you to keep her eggs carefully

Gifty Anti and others attend Mrs Adoma's enstoolment ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a host of renowned Ghanaian personalities, including TV presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti, had attended Mrs Miracle Adoma's enstoolment ceremony.

Mrs Miracle was captured in Accra and transported to Gomoa Amanaful by some elders, as the town's customs demand.

After all traditional rites were performed, a new name, Nana Eturba I, which correlates with her title, was bestowed on her

